Argument Leads to Shooting at Yard House in Northridge

The shooter was described as a 20-35 year-old man with a gray jacketwho ran out of the restaurant after the shooting, police said.

By City News Service

NBCLA

A 26-year-old man was wounded Sunday night in a shooting at the Yard House restaurant at the Northridge Fashion Center police said they believed was gang related.

The man was wounded in the lower body and taken to a trauma center
where his vital signs were stable, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los
Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The shooting occurred at 8:08 p.m. and grew out of an argument, Orris said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

