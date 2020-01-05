Argument Leads to Shooting at Yard House in Northridge

A 26-year-old man was wounded Sunday night in a shooting at the Yard House restaurant at the Northridge Fashion Center police said they believed was gang related.
The man was wounded in the lower body and taken to a trauma center
where his vital signs were stable, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los
Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
The shooting occurred at 8:08 p.m. and grew out of an argument, Orris said.
The shooter was described as a 20-35 year-old man with a gray jacket
who ran out of the restaurant after the shooting, Orris said.
