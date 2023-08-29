Encino

Armed and masked robbers break into Encino residence while homeowners were inside

By Staff Reports

The Los Angeles Police Department continues searching for a group of armed and masked robbers who broke into a home in Encino Monday night. 

The home invasion was reported on Aqueduct Avenue near the 101 and 405 freeways at around 9:40 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the robbers entered the residence while the homeowners were inside.  

At least one of them was armed with a gun, LAPD said, but no injuries were reported. 

Police do not have a description of the thieves or of a vehicle. 

Investigators say items were taken from the home but it was not immediately clear on what those items were. 

