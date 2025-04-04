Studio City

‘Ready for any scenario.' Armed homeowner chases burglars from Studio City property

The homeowner believes the men may have been watching his house for several days.

By Darsha Philips and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

An armed homeowner came face-to-face with three masked men who announced themselves as police officers Wednesday night when they broke into his Studio City home.

The three men were seen on security footage outside of the home, tapping the windows and the dog door to check if any animals were inside.

“Three men covered basically head to toe. Windbreaker hoodies, only their eyes are visible,” the homeowner said. 

They used a device to shatter a double pane glass door and walked into the house.

“They yelled ‘LAPD’ when they were in the house, impersonating the police," the homeowner said. "I think that’s what kind of triggered my senses."

The homeowner, who doesn’t want to be identified, was upstairs asleep and his two young children were just down the hall.

“Peered down the stairs and saw two men coming up the stairs and just immediately charged after them ready to take them on,” he said. “I was kind of ready for any scenario. I was kind of armed and ready to go and, thankfully, they ran because the last thing I wanted to do was start shooting people in my house.”

The homeowner called police, but the would-be thieves got away. He said he believes the men may have been watching his house for several days.

“We were out of town for a few days and the way they reacted they definitely thought the house was empty,” the homeowner said. “I think they are just getting that brazen, you kind of have to be ready.”

This break-in was one of at least four that happened in the San Fernando Valley in the past 24 hours.

First in Studio City, then two hours later in Encino. Another one in West Hills, and then around 3:30 Thursday afternoon a break in at a home in Canoga Park.

Police are investigating but it's not clear if any of these break-ins are related.

For the North Hollywood, Topanga and West Valley areas there have been nearly 200 residential and commercial break-ins just in the month of March.

