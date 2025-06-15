Armed man accused of trying to start fight at ‘No Kings' protest in Huntington Beach

An armed man was arrested Saturday during a “No Kings” protest in Huntington Beach for trying to fight another person, the Huntington Beach police said.

Eduardo Pineda, 25, is accused of threatening to “knock someone out” in the middle of the street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Details on what led up to that confrontation were not available.

The department said officers witnessed the confrontation at about 3:30 p.m. near the area of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway, where one of several nationwide protests was taking place. After approaching Pineda, officers learned he had active warrants for his arrest in connection with previous charges that included vandalism and battery. While searching him during his arrest, police found a loaded handgun in his waistband, they said.

Pineda was arrested and is now facing charges that include felon in possession of a loaded firearm, challenging another person to a fight in public and outstanding warrants. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Tens of thousands of people across the country rallied on Saturday as part of an organized movement dubbed the "No Kings" protest, which aimed to show opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.