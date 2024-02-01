Armed man barricaded in Canyon Country home prompts lockdown at nearby school

A man allegedly armed with a machete or other weapon barricaded himself in a Canyon Country home Thursday, prompting some evacuations and a lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

Deputies responded to the 274000 block of Plumwood Street Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on a report of a suspect with a weapon near Canyon Springs Elementary School, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The suspect was determined to be barricaded inside a home across the street from the campus.

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but a district official told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that all students were safe. Dozens of parents could be seen amassing outside the school gates in hopes of collecting their children.

According to sheriff's officials, several homes were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were immediately reported. Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau personnel -- the equivalent of a SWAT team -- responded to the scene and were working to make contact with the suspect.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact the LASD Santa Clarita Station at 661-255-1121. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.