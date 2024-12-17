Armed man inside Target fatally shot by police in El Monte

A man is dead after police responded to a possible theft in El Monte that led to a short pursuit and a shooting on Monday.

At around 8:45 p.m., deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a possible theft at a Target store on the 3600 block of Peck Road.

When officers arrived, the man had a gun and tok off in a black Chevy Malibu.

A short pursuit began and came to an end at Valley Boulevard and Tyler Avenue.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The man exited the car and ran towards a Chase bank. At some point, officers shot at the man and he died at the scene.

A woman was in the passenger seat of the man’s car and was detained.

LASD said the pair had been inside the Target store stealing items. They were asked to return them and leave the store.

At some point, the man returned but was refused entry to the store. He still made his way inside and brandished a firearm, LASD said.

The man was said to be between 30 and 40 years old.