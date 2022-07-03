South LA

Armed Man Fatally Shot By Police in South LA

A man armed with a handgun was fatally shot by police in South LA on Saturday night.

By Staff Reports

On Saturday night, an armed man in South LA was fatally shot by police.

The shooting occurred on Maple Ave. and 36th St.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they tried to stop the man, who was armed with a handgun.

Police also said they tried to use less than lethal rounds to try and bring him down.

Once the man was on the ground LAPD officers say he was still armed and refused to drop the gun.

That is when officers fired shots, hitting the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

