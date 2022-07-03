Armed Man Fatally Shot By Police in South LA

On Saturday night, an armed man in South LA was fatally shot by police.

The shooting occurred on Maple Ave. and 36th St.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they tried to stop the man, who was armed with a handgun.

LAPD News: Officer-Involved Shooting in Newton Division. On 7/2 around 9:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a man near 36th Pl. & Maple Ave. The suspect was armed w/ a firearm & refused to follow the officers' commands. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 3, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police also said they tried to use less than lethal rounds to try and bring him down.

Once the man was on the ground LAPD officers say he was still armed and refused to drop the gun.

That is when officers fired shots, hitting the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.