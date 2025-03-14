LAPD

Armed man shot by LAPD near USC

The man told people that he was armed with a grenade and a handgun, the LAPD said.

By City News Service

Shots were fired by Los Angeles Police Department officers at a 44-year-old armed man near USC, who was unharmed and taken into custody after threatening the kill any officer who approached him, the department announced Thursday.

Southwest Patrol Division officers responded to the 2300 block of Scarff Street, between Hoover and Figueroa streets, around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday regarding self-reported information from Adrian Uribe that he was armed with a grenade and a handgun and was suicidal.

"Officers set up containment around the location and made verbal contact with Uribe, who failed to obey officers' commands and remained barricaded in his apartment," police said in a statement.

Metropolitan Division Special Weapons and Tactics personnel were later dispatched to the location to assist with taking Uribe into custody.

According to police, before the arrival of SWAT officers, Uribe had suddenly emerged from his apartment with what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it toward officers, resulting in officers shooting at him.

"Uribe was not struck by gunfire and retreated into his apartment and continued to remain barricaded," police said.

He eventually surrendered to police following the deployment of chemical gases into his apartment and booked on suspicion of criminal threats.

No officers were injured when shots were fired, and investigators did not find any explosives at the residence. Instead, they recovered a black and brown replica gun at the scene for processing as evidence.

Force Investigation Division investigators responded to the scene to conduct a separate investigation into the shooting.

