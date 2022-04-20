Armed Men Force Way Into Short-Term Rental in Latest LA City Follow-Home Crime Trend

Three armed men forced their way in and ransacked the short-term rental property at a home on Coldwater Canyon overnight, police said.

Four renters who had been staying at the home were followed home from dinner in the 8200 block of West Third street, less than four miles from the house.

Police believe the robbers followed the group through West Hollywood and into the Beverly Crest neighborhood before approaching them on them on the driveway.

Airbnb, where the property is listed for rent , sent a statement saying they're aware of what happened, they're looking into it and are attempting to contact both the host and the guests.

But so far, there was no indication how the company would be involved in any investigation.

It's part of a continued rash of follow-home robberies that have been on LAPD's radar for months. No one was hurt, but the robbers escaped with an estimated $75,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics.