Two men are sought in an armed robbery involving two tourists who were visiting Southern California.

The robbery was reported early Friday morning near La Cienega Boulevard and Romaine Street. The victims, tourists from England who had been in Southern California for about a day, said they were approached by two men who demanded their belongings as they walked out of a nightclub.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"They jumped out at us, grabbed us," said Williams Saunders. "One of them had a small handgun on him, pointed it to my head.

"I've never even seen a gun before, let alone have one at my head. I honestly thought I was going to lose my life."

Saunders ran into a nearby restaurant. His friend struggled with the robbers in the street.

The men took their Rolex watches, valued and $50,000 and $27,000, the victims said. They also took off with about $5,000 in cash and a Christian Dior bag that contained important travel documents.

No serious injuries were reported. Detailed descriptions of the robbers were not immediately available.