Boyle Heights

Armed trio rob Boyle Heights taco stand

By Rudy Chinchilla

A police SUV at a street corner where a taco stand has been set up.
KY News

A trio of armed men robbed a taco stand in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, police said.

The robbery happened around midnight near Soto Street and City View Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said, the latest in a string of armed robberies at taco stands.

It’s unknown how much money was taken, but no one was injured during the hold-up, the LAPD said. The department added that there was another taco stand robbery around the same time in the nearby area of 4th and Fresno streets.

Various taco stand workers have become victims of armed robbers in the Los Angeles area this year, often in South LA.

