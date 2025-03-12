Inglewood

Arraignment scheduled for man involved in Inglewood catalytic converter theft shooting

Saravia Sanchez is now scheduled for arraignment after he allegedly shot and killed a man who interrupted his heist.

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of killing and shooting an Inglewood man who interrupted his attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car has been scheduled to be arraigned.

Saravia Sanchez, 31, is slated to face a judge on March 24 in connection with the fatal shooting of Juan Sanchez. The victim was heading to work early Tuesday when he heard a noise and witnessed the catalytic converter theft at his neighbor's residence, a family representative told NBCLA.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The victim was shot in the upper body around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Chester Avenue. He died at a hospital, police said.

Inglewood 2 hours ago

Man in coma as driver linked to Inglewood CarMax crash faces attempted murder charge

Crime and Courts Feb 26

Man killed trying to stop catalytic converter theft in Inglewood

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"You guys need to stop, this is all for a piece of metal, a couple hundred dollars. This is extremely devastating," Susana Sanchez, the victim's sister, said last week.

Sanchez was a husband, father and new grandfather, family members said. They also mentioned he had just received a promotion at work and wanted to arrive early that day.

Catalytic converters are popular parts for thieves because they are rich in precious metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium, making them highly valuable when resold. While catalytic converter theft is not uncommon, Inglewood Police Captain Neil Cochran told NBCLA last week that it’s been several years since one turned deadly in the area.

"I don’t know what’s behind that or why people are shooting at people when they’re stealing, but our warning to the public is do not just think oh you’re going to confront them it’s not worth it," said Cochran.

This article tagged under:

InglewoodCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us