The grieving family of a 13-year-old boy, who police say was murdered by his youth soccer coach, expressed frustration Wednesday after the suspect’s arraignment was postponed.

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, who had already been under investigation for two other alleged sexual assaults, appeared in court Wednesday after he was charged with murdering Oscar “Omar” Hernandez. The new date for Garcia-Aquino’s arraignment is set for June 18.

Hernandez’s body was found in a ditch in Oxnard last month. His family had reported him missing on Sunday, March 30 after he didn't return from a visit with the coach in the Lancaster/Palmdale area and didn't answer calls.

The teen’s mother was present at the downtown LA courthouse, lamenting that justice for her young son is taking too long.

“My son will never come back,” the mom said while crying. “Although my son will not come back, what I want is justice. He needs to be charged. It’s taken long enough.”

Calling Garcia-Aquino a killer, Omar’s mother said she’s been living with pain that cannot be compared with anything, saying the crippling grief has ruined her life.

“A man like that is a danger to the community. He should be locked up forever in my opinion,” Luis Carrillo, Omar’s family attorney, said.

Garcia-Aquino is also facing a separate charge stemming from an alleged sex assault against a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024.

"Garcia Aquino befriended a Sylmar family who allowed their juvenile son to stay with him at his residence in Palmdale," Luna said, adding the family soon filed a criminal report with the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

The case filed last month charged Garcia-Aquino with a single count of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance allegation that the murder happened during the commission of another violent felony, such as a robbery or rape.

Garcia-Aquino faces at least life without the possibility of parole on the murder charge along with six years in prison for the sex assault charge.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who announced his office is seeking the death penalty again , said he would consider seeking the capital punishment for Garcia-Aquino.