Man arrested after teen dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Irvine home

A man was arrested on weapons and child endangerment charges after a 13-year-old middle school student died at an Irvine home from what authorities described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to the home near Heathergreen and Weepingwood, just north of the 405 Freeway in Orange County, and found the teen boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The child, who did not reside at the home and was visiting a friend, died a short time later.

It was not immediately clear whether the gunshot was intentional or accidental, police said.

The teen, a student at South Lake Middle School in Irvine, found the loaded gun on a bedside table, according to police.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A 56-year-old man, identified as the uncle of the teen's friend, was arrested on suspicion of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.

About nine unsecured rifles and two handguns were in the home, Sgt. Karie Davies said. Most were not loaded.

"As gun owners, you have to be responsible," Davies said. "That's one of the things they go over when you purchase a handgun or any gun is responsibility. <ost guns are given locks so you can lock them up."

Counselors were made available to students and staff at the school on Friday, police said.