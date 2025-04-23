Man arrested in Long Beach animal cruelty case

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with an animal cruelty case in which a video captured a man slamming a dog against the ground in Long Beach.

The disturbing video, which was taken on Monday, circulated on social media after a man was seen dragging a dog by its neck, then tossing it over his shoulder and slamming it onto the ground. Moments later, the man is seen kicking the dog’s head, then dragging it by its neck and collar again as he walks away.

Long Beach police identified the individual in the video as Alexander Cueva of Long Beach. He was arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge Tuesday after he was found on the 800 block of Pine Avenue.

He remains behind bars without bail.

“This type of cruelty has no place in our community,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement. “… We recognize the deep concern this incident caused throughout our community and appreciate the public’s assistance in sharing critical information.

The dog has since been rescued by the Long Beach Animal Care Services and remains under its care.

“She is currently energetic, bright, and responsive,” Long Beach Animal Care Services said of the dog. “She sustained some injuries consistent with suspected trauma but is expected to heal with time and care. She will be placed in a foster home for her recovery.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LBPD’s Violent Crimes Detail at 562-570-7250. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.