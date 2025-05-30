Suspect arrested in shooting death of man outside Long Beach home

A 24-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a man Thursday morning outside a home in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Harding Street, near Cherry Avenue. The man's body was found on or near the home's driveway, which is next door to an auto repair shop.

The man was found with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the scene, where shell casings were scattered on the ground in front of the house.

It was not immediately clear whether the man lived at the residence. Police did not release his identity.

During the investigation, officers responded to to the area of 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard after a report of someone suffering from a possible mental health crisis, the Long Beach Police Department said Friday. A 24-year-old man, identified by police as Garrett Remillard, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder after police said he "made statements connecting himself to the homicide."

Bond was set at $2 million. LA County jail records did not indicate an initial court date.

Details about a motive were not available early Friday, but police said the victim and Remillard were known to each other.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear and Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting CrimeStoppers.