homeless

Arrest Made After California Homeless Fed Poisoned Food

The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed."

By Associated Press

PLACENTIA, CA – AUGUST 27: A woman packs her belongings into a bag at the homeless encampment site on West Crowther Avenue under the 57 freeway in Placentia on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019. Various agencies from the city of Placentia along with workers from Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol arrived before sunrise to clean up and power-wash the homeless encampment site. The homeless living at the site will be allowed to return once the cleanup is completed and clearance is made for pedestrians on the sidewalk. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

One person was arrested after eight homeless people were given poisoned food that sent several to the hospital, Southern California authorities said Friday.

The poisonings occurred over the course of about a week in mid-May in Huntington Beach in Orange County south of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed," according to an advisory from the county district attorney's office, which planned to provide more details at a news conference next Monday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

40 mins ago

Protesters March on Downtown LA’s Streets and Freeways

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 hours ago

David Price Gives $1000 to Every Dodgers Minor Leaguer in Organization

"The victims suffered a variety of symptoms including seizure-like symptoms, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and intense mouth and stomach pain," the announcement said. "Several of the victims required hospitalization."

No deaths were reported.

An investigation continued to determine whether there are more victims or suspects, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

homelessOrange Countypoison
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us