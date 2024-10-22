Arrest made in Barney's Beanery valet's assault in West Hollywood

Authorities arrested one person in connection with the brutal attack on a long-time valet at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood.

The suspect attacked 51-year-old Efrain Zarazua, who is known among his coworkers as “Frankie” outside the West Hollywood bar on Saturday, Sep. 14, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives believe the suspect was also behind other brutal assaults against at least five people between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Department is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday to share more details.

Zarazua’s son had said his father was recovering after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“It was horrific, sad and fills you with anger that somebody could do that to somebody else,” said A.J. Sacher, Zarazua’s colleague.

During the unprovoked attack, the suspect allegedly punched Zarazua in the face while he was working, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The suspect then kicked the victim several times on his head and upper body before fleeing the area on foot, according to sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information on the assault suspect was urged to contact the West Hollywood Station, Detective Zeff, at 310-358-4033.