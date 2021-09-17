Baldwin Hills

Arrest Made in Deadly Stabbing of 69-Year-Old Woman in Baldwin Hills

The LAPD says there is no threat to the public.

By John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested in the slaying of a 69-year-old woman whose body was found stabbed in her apartment in Baldwin Hills.

The crime shocked a neighborhood with so many unanswered questions. The apartment complex is in a secured building with limited access. The LAPD says the woman's caretaker found her body Thursday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"This building is for sure all elderly," said Dzhane Parker, a neighbor. "You have to be buzzed in. I've never seen anyone go in without someone buzzing them in."

As the investigation went into the evening, neighbors started to show up asking questions, worried about their own safety.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

clear the shelters Aug 23

NBC4 Clear The Shelters Happening Now: Where to Adopt and How to Donate

clear the shelters Aug 25

Can't Adopt a Pet? Donate to Help Shelter Animals

"I was so concerned because I saw the officers here all day," Parker said.

The LAPD says there is no threat to the public.

They arrested a man Friday morning, although they haven't said what his connection is to the woman.

That woman, identified by the LA County Coroner as Bonny Dodd, was living alone in the building. Some neighbors worry it made her an easy target.

"It's heart breaking, sad, discomforting," Parker said. "This is my neighborhood and I want to feel safe but since the pandemic there's a lot of stuff going on."

This article tagged under:

Baldwin Hills
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us