Arrest Made in Deadly Stabbing of 69-Year-Old Woman in Baldwin Hills

A man was arrested in the slaying of a 69-year-old woman whose body was found stabbed in her apartment in Baldwin Hills.

The crime shocked a neighborhood with so many unanswered questions. The apartment complex is in a secured building with limited access. The LAPD says the woman's caretaker found her body Thursday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"This building is for sure all elderly," said Dzhane Parker, a neighbor. "You have to be buzzed in. I've never seen anyone go in without someone buzzing them in."

As the investigation went into the evening, neighbors started to show up asking questions, worried about their own safety.

"I was so concerned because I saw the officers here all day," Parker said.

The LAPD says there is no threat to the public.

They arrested a man Friday morning, although they haven't said what his connection is to the woman.

That woman, identified by the LA County Coroner as Bonny Dodd, was living alone in the building. Some neighbors worry it made her an easy target.

"It's heart breaking, sad, discomforting," Parker said. "This is my neighborhood and I want to feel safe but since the pandemic there's a lot of stuff going on."