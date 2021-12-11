Burbank

Arrest Made in Fatal Burbank Hit-and-Run Crash

Jesse Molina, 49-year-old resident of Granada Hills, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the crash

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Burbank, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Jesse Molina of Granada Hills, according to Lt. Jeff Barcus of the Burbank Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police received a call at 9:30 p.m. Friday of an accident at San Fernando Boulevard and Grinnell Drive.

"There were several crashes that took place," Barcus said. "We found a victim down in the roadway."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pomona 13 hours ago

Chihuahua Survives Brutal Stabbing in Pomona

hit and run 13 hours ago

Woman Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run in Burbank

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect continued driving his vehicle "several blocks" away from the crash scene, Barcus said. "We found the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody."

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Burbankhit and runGranada Hillsfatal crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us