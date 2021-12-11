Arrest Made in Fatal Burbank Hit-and-Run Crash

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Burbank, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Jesse Molina of Granada Hills, according to Lt. Jeff Barcus of the Burbank Police Department.

Police received a call at 9:30 p.m. Friday of an accident at San Fernando Boulevard and Grinnell Drive.

"There were several crashes that took place," Barcus said. "We found a victim down in the roadway."

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect continued driving his vehicle "several blocks" away from the crash scene, Barcus said. "We found the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody."

No further information was immediately released.