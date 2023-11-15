Arrest made in homicide of 27-year-old woman: Laguna Beach PD

Mourners gathered Wednesday to honor the life of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this week in Laguna Beach.

The life of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin, 27 was honored in a vigil at the San Clemente Pier. Loved ones of the young woman braved the cold and rain to make sure they gave Goodwin a proper remembrance.

“It’s all I could have asked for – my baby sister for her to have such amazing friends,” said Kaylee Goodwins, Tatum’s sister.

As attendants mourned Tatum’s death, they were given an important update in connection with her homicide.

“We can provide everyone with peace of mind there has been an arrest,” Kaylee said. “That’s all the information we have at this time. There is some peace there but there is never going to be full peace for what has happened to Tatum.”

The Laguna Beach Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of 26-year-old Dino Rojas-Moreno, who is now facing a murder charge in connection with the case. The suspect was arrested in Laguna Hills and his bail has been set at $1 million.

Tatum’s body was discovered Sunday morning by a construction worker in what police described as a “secluded” area in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim’s loved ones described her as badly beaten upon the discovery and specified she was found in an alley near the restaurant where she worked.

“She was alone fighting for her life,” Stacy Goodwin-Pitino, Tatum’s mother, said. “You’re helpless. You can’t do anything.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if Rojas-Moreno has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.