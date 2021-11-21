Arrest Made in Random Stabbing Outside West Hollywood Whole Foods

An arrest has been made in the random stabbing of a man outside of a West Hollywood Whole Foods on Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

David Cook, 44, was taken into custody on Sunday after LAPD officers were alerted by someone who recognized the suspect from a prior press release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

West Hollywood Station deputies responded to Beverly Boulevard and Martel Avenue in the City of Los Angeles regarding LAPD officers detaining the attempted murder suspect, police said.

Surveillance video showed the suspected stabber seconds before the random attack at Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood Monday night.

"It was completely unprovoked. The victim just walked past the suspect. He assaulted the victim, knocked him over and then he stabbed him," said Detective Brandon Zeff of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

According to the victim, he was leaving the Whole Foods store with a bag of sodas when the man randomly attacked him.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, police said.