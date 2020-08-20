crime

Arrest Made in Robbery, Assault of Transgender Women in Hollywood, LAPD Says

The supsect made derogatory remarks during the assault early Monday morning.

By Oscar Flores

badge-lapd-police-generic-may-30-2019
NBC4

An arrest has been made in the hate crime assault of two transgender women, including a YouTube personality, in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday.

LAPD will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the case and provide more information.

The victims were robbed and assaulted by a man armed with a metal bar shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. LAPD says the suspect approached the women and offered to buy them merchandise at a store in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard but then refused to pay and the victims left.

The suspect later approached one of the victims with a metal bar and demanded her shoes and bracelet, police say. The victim complied out of fear, the suspect then grabbed her by the hand and they walked together for a short distance before she was able to escape, according to LAPD.

The suspect then assaulted a second victim with a bottle and knocked her to the ground, according to LAPD who add that the suspect made derogatory remarks about the women being transgender during the crime.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station at 213-972-2971.

This article tagged under:

crimeHollywoodAssaultrobberytransgender
