Arrest made in wave of robberies of LA street vendors: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made an arrest in connection with a series of robberies in which hundreds of dollars were stolen from six street vendors in just two hours.

Stayshawn Stephens was arrested for his alleged participation in Wednesday night's robberies of taco vendors in LA. LAPD said the suspect faces charges that include robbery and say he is being held on $1.3 million bail.

Police did not say if any additional arrests were made in the case. It is unclear how many culprits were part of the robberies.

The confrontations happened within a two-hour time frame in Echo Park, downtown LA and East Hollywood. What appeared to be the same vehicle was seen leaving some of the scenes.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a robbery at a taco stand on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood. At least three armed men took off with cash in a white sedan.

About 15 minutes later, a robbery was reported by a street vendor at Alvarado and Glendale in Echo Park. Three men, two of whom were armed, wore bandanas covering their faces. They left with about $800 in what witnesses described as a white, newer model Honda sedan.

About 30 minutes later, robbers struck a taco stand in downtown Los Angeles. They took about $600 and a man's wallet, according to a man who works at the stand.

"They were just looking for anywhere to grab money," said Ricardo Antonio.

Employees were held at gunpoint near 9th and Broadway, Antonio said. Again, the men left the scene in a white Honda sedan.

At least two other street vendors were robbed earlier in the downtown Los Angeles area. Another robbery was reported in the Hollywood area.

