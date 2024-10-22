1 arrested after police break up Pro-Palestinian protest at UCLA

One person is in police custody on Tuesday for failing to disperse during an hourslong pro-Palestinian protest at UCLA involving at least 40 people.

The demonstrators gathered in Dickson Court North on Monday for what was billed as a “teach-in on divestment,” where they used unauthorized structures and assembled in areas not designated for public expression.

The demonstrators arrived around 8:45 a.m. Monday, where they obstructed student pathways, according to the UCLA Police Department.

According to the Daily Bruin, the school's newspaper, the protest began around 11:45 a.m., when protesters chanted, “UC, UC, you can't hide, we charge you with apartheid.”

What protesters billed as a “Gaza solidarity sukkah” and several tents for a pro-Palestinian encampment were erected, prompting a representative from UCLA Student Affairs to inform organizers that they were violating the university's ``Time, Place, and Manner'' policies because of where they were assembling, using unauthorized structures and amplified sound, and asked demonstrators to leave the area and remove the structures, according to the Daily Bruin and UCLA Police Department.

Security officers on bicycles attempted to remove a sign hung outside of Perloff Hall around 5:09 p.m., which read, "UCPD is Fascist. Abolition Now,” agitating protesters who pushed and shoved the officers.

The UCLA Police Department issued a dispersal order shortly after 8:30 p.m. The majority of the demonstrators had left, with several remaining in the area at 9 p.m. One person was taken into custody for failing to disperse.

A sukkah is a temporary hut constructed for use during the weeklong Jewish festival of Sukkot, which ends at sundown Wednesday.