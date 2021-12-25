Thousand Oaks

Man Arrested in Christmas Eve Torture Slaying of Girlfriend at Thousand Oaks Apartment

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested the 21-year-old suspect at the scene of the slaying in Ventura County.

NBC 5 News

A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California early Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. The felony of mayhem in California alleges that the suspect “unlawfully and maliciously” disfigures or disables a victim's body.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Nava is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear Saturday morning if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Saul Nava, 21, is pictured in a photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Credit: VCSD

The name of Nava's 24-year-old girlfriend has not been made public. She was pronounced dead in their Thousand Oaks apartment about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to the home around 1:15 a.m. after getting an emergency call. They found the woman unresponsive and suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators found evidence that the victim had been tortured prior to her death, the sheriff's office said without providing additional details.

Philippines 19 hours ago

Another COVID Christmas Brings Anxiety, But Also Optimism

LAPD 22 hours ago

LAPD Arrests Four Men on Murder and Robbery Charges in Connection With Follow-Home Crimes

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Thousand OaksVENTURA COUNTY
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us