Three Arrested in Koreatown Stabbing Death and Beating

Three men were arrested in a fight near a Koreatown convenience store that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

Officers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. Saturday to Sixth Street and Alexandria Avenue on a report of a group fight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The location is near a 7-Eleven.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers arrived and found the victim stabbed. A dispute led to a fight that the victim tried to break up, police said.

A man with the victim was then hit and kicked, police said said. That person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatally wounded man's name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"Investigators identified a suspect vehicle and tracked the vehicle to an address in Echo Park,'' police said in a statement.

On Saturday, police arrested the two men believed responsible for beating the man who survived, police said. Josue Alegria and Damian Dehorney, both 26, were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, and they were being held on $1 million bail each.

On Sunday, the man suspected of fatally stabbing the man surrendered to homicide detectives, police said. Jose Garibay, 26, was booked on suspicion of murder, and he was being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives at 213-382-9470, or the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.