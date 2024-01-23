Arrests made in burglary at Compton bakery after street takeover

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced arrests that were made in connection to a burglary that happened at a Compton bakery on Jan. 2.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna was joined by Compton city officials in a news conference where they announced several people involved in the crime were taken into custody.

The burglary occurred less than a mile from a street takeover where a group of about 100 people gathered at approximately 3:25 a.m. near El Segundo Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

During that street takeover, surveillance video captured a white Kia Soul that was identified as a stolen vehicle in front of the bakery, Luna said. The driver accelerated backward, ramming the security gate and breaking it.

Dozens of people, many with their faces covered, streamed into Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food, taking merchandise, lottery tickets, cash registers and other items.

"This is the livelihood for these people," said neighbor Loudes Gomez. "Mr. Ruben and his wife have been here for years."

Initial estimates valued the loss at about $40,000 in damage and lost property, Luna said.

On Jan. 12, Compton detectives served a search warrant where they arrested the juvenile driver of the vehicle involved in the burglary.

The juvenile was later cited and released to family, but later arrested that same day for robberies in Carson and Compton, Luna said.

Authorities believe this same juvenille was involved in relation to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Carson where an LASD deputy walked into the store.

On Jan. 23, three additional search warrants were served where four more people were arrested in connection to the burglary in Compton.

Three of the four suspects are in custody, while one was booked and released.

"I was offended to see that all these individuals broke into this business," Luna said. "When we say a business, we're talking about a family that has owned this business for many years."