Arrests Made in Death of Counselor After Weekend Assault

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

By City News Service

A weekend assault left a 25-year-old counselor dead and six young people in custody on suspicion of murder, sheriff's officials reported Monday.

Deputies were called about 9:50 p.m. Saturday to 5300 Angeles Vista Blvd. -- the site of Wayfinder Family Services, a nonprofit organization that provides support services to children, adults and families, said Deputy Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They found David Mcknight-Hillman, who worked at the Wayfinder, suffering from apparent blunt force trauma injuries, Warren said.

Mcknight-Hillman, who was responsible for "the day-to-day care of the residents" at Wayfinder, was taken to a hospital, where he died, she said.

Investigators determined that Mcknight-Hillman was attempting to break up a fight when he was assaulted by seven people -- two 18-year-olds and five juveniles, according to Warren. Six of the suspects have been arrested, including the two adults, who were booked into jail on suspicion of murder, Warren said. Their names were not immediately released.

One juvenile suspect has not been found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death, Warren said, adding that anyone with information should call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

