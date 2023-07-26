Police to announce arrests in shooting deaths in Rancho Palos Verdes seaside parking lot

Police plan to announce arrests Wednesday in the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a bullet-riddled car in a parking lot overlooking the ocean in Rancho Palos Verdes.

A news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Police Department.

Deputies responded at about 7 a.m. Monday to the lot in the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive. Video showed a blue Subaru WRX in the parking lot with what appeared to be at least four bullet holes in the driver's side windows.

The victims were identified as Jorge Ramos, 36, and TaylorRaven Whittaker, 26

Multiple shots were fired at close range, detectives said. Evidence markers on the ground could be seen next to shell casings.

Police have not indicated a motive for the killings.

Police also said in a news release that an arrest will be announced in the Saturday shooting death of 32-year-old Jessie Munoz. He was found shot in a vehicle he was driving that crashed on Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 28.36.

Munoz died at the scene.

Pasadena police detectives determined that the Munoz shooting resulted from an apparent robbery attempt.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website.