Arson investigators looking into Sun Valley apartment fire

By City News Service and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire on Sunday damaged a unit at a two-story apartment building in Sun Valley.

The Los Angeles Fire Department dispatched 32 firefighters at 7:11 a.m. to 7237 N. Vineland Ave. They had the fire out at 7:33 a.m.,  department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

"It’s very devastating just because you want to wake up to your baby, you know, happy and saying, ‘It’s Merry Christmas,’ but instead ,you have to rush somewhere to, you know, your brothers are pretty sad about it, too," one person told NBC4. "While all this is happening on Christmas Eve."

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation by arson investigators.

