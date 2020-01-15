Lake Forest

Arsonist Caught on Video in Lake Forest

"This arson fire was started just 50 feet away from occupied apartments," according to an OCFA statement.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Fire investigators Wednesday released video surveillance footage in hopes of identifying an arsonist who set fire to a leasing office in an El Toro apartment complex, causing more than $100,000 in damage to the building.

The footage captured the suspect pouring a liquid on the outside of the building on El Toro Road and then setting fire to it in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

An OCFA accelerant detection dog, Freedom, was brought to the scene with his handler and was able to identify areas that contained an accelerant, according to Capt. Tony Bommarito.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

La Puente 1 min ago

Man Sentenced to 26 Year to Life for Killing Supervisor Who Told Him to Do His Work

LAUSD 11 mins ago

LAUSD Agrees to $18.4 Million Settlement of Claims Against Ex-Teachers Convicted of Pedophilia

"This arson fire was started just 50 feet away from occupied apartments," according to an OCFA statement. "This appears to be a targeted attack by someone familiar with the area. Investigators need the public's help identifying this arsonist before he strikes again."

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 714-573-6709.

This article tagged under:

Lake ForestLake Forest arson
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us