AI cameras placed in Altadena to deter burglaries, thefts

As Los Angeles officials see a surge in burglary and theft arrests in Altadena following the Eaton Fire, enhanced security camera systems have been deployed to the fire-ravaged neighborhood to deter further criminal activity, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The law enforcement agency had said there has been a 250% climb in arrests in the neighborhood since the devastating wildfire, with one burglary operation alone ending in 15 arrests.

The newly deployed devices are Flock Safety cameras, according to the sheriff's department. The high-tech systems use artificial intelligence to capture and process evidentiary information, such as license plates, make, model and other identifiers, with the capacity of sending real-time alerts to law enforcement, according to the camera maker.

“Security cameras are one of the most effective tools we have to reduce property crimes and support successful prosecutions,” said Acting Captain Ethan Marquez of the Altadena Sheriff’s Station. “Our goal is to protect the community, and these systems allow us to respond faster and with better information when crimes occur.”

The initiative to deploy the cameras aims to increase visibility and give deputies additional tools to investigators, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies are also conducting high-visibility patrols and crime suppression operations with undercover deputies.

The sheriff’s department reminds residents that they can sign up for the Altadena Home Check program, through which deputies can provide regular checks of homes in the area.

People can sign up for the program by emailing AltadenaHomeCheck@lasd.org and providing their name, address, and cell phone number.