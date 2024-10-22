Griffith Park

Artists sought for future P-22 sculpture at Griffith Park

The mountain lion remained at the park for 10 years, monitored by a radio collar.

National Park Service

Two nonprofits are calling on artists to submit their ideas for a future memorial at Griffith Park intended to celebrate the beloved mountain lion P-22.

The memorial is intended to inspire L.A. City residents and visitors to think about their connections with P-22, and how the mountain lion's legacy transformed conservation efforts. The National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougars campaign and Friends of Griffith Park are leading the project in partnership with the L.A. City Department of Recreation and Parks and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

To receive submission guidelines for the sculptures, artists can email p22mountainlion@nwf.org to be considered for the process. Emails should be sent by Dec. 31.

In 2012, Friends of Griffith Park first discovered P-22, the mountain lion living in the park after crossing two busy L.A. freeways. P-22 changed how residents view the importance of living alongside wildlife, prompting the building of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.

The mountain lion remained at the park for 10 years, monitored by a radio collar. P-22 was later captured in December 2022 and euthanized after tests revealed he suffered from traumatic injuries and long-term health issues.    

“P-22 is still deeply missed by people all over the world, and his loss is especially felt in Los Angeles. This remarkable cat deserves a memorial that recognizes his incredible legacy and gives people a chance to reflect upon their love for him,” said Beth Pratt, California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation and lead at the #SaveLACougars campaign.

Gerry Hans, president of Friends of Griffith Park, said the proposed memorial will be a reminder to visitors far into the how future of how P-22 “triggered a sea of change.”

“P-22 led an incredible life as our resident Griffith Park mountain lion,” Raman said in a statement. “His improbable journey to Griffith Park, and the life he built here, reminds us that our great park was also his park.”

