Missing

Have You Seen Her? 26-Year-Old Missing From Santa Clarita Area

She may be in Irvine.

By City News Service

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 26-year-old woman who suffers from depression went missing from Santa Clarita nearly a month ago, and authorities Thursday circulated her photo and sought public help to find her.

Ashley Bebe Nichole was last seen June 2 about 3:10 a.m. in the 17700 block of Birkewood Court, in a residential area near the 14 Freeway, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

San Jacinto 11 mins ago

San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus To Close Its Doors

sexual harassment 24 mins ago

Former Bachelorette Contestant Wins Round in Court in Harassment Case

Nichole is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair, the sheriff's department reported. Her hair was styled in a bun when she went missing. She was wearing a black shirt and black pants when last seen.

Her destination may have been Irvine, and she drives a blue 2004 Honda
Accord EX, according to the sheriff's department. The license plate number is: 5GPK360.

Anyone with information about Nichole's whereabouts was encouraged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

MissingIrvineSanta Clarita
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us