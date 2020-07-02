Have You Seen Her? 26-Year-Old Missing From Santa Clarita Area

A 26-year-old woman who suffers from depression went missing from Santa Clarita nearly a month ago, and authorities Thursday circulated her photo and sought public help to find her.

Ashley Bebe Nichole was last seen June 2 about 3:10 a.m. in the 17700 block of Birkewood Court, in a residential area near the 14 Freeway, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Nichole is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair, the sheriff's department reported. Her hair was styled in a bun when she went missing. She was wearing a black shirt and black pants when last seen.

Her destination may have been Irvine, and she drives a blue 2004 Honda

Accord EX, according to the sheriff's department. The license plate number is: 5GPK360.

Anyone with information about Nichole's whereabouts was encouraged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.