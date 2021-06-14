Asian American Woman Attacked in Culver City in Possible Hate Crime

An Asian American woman was assaulted early Monday morning on Washington Boulevard, in an attack that Culver City police are calling a possible hate crime.

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, the victim was walking to work on westbound Washington Boulevard when a man asked her for a cigarette, police said in a statement. Fearful of the man, she told him she did not have a cigarette and attempted to walk away.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The man then allegedly "approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head with an unknown object causing her to fall to the ground."

He then fled on foot, westbound on Washington Boulevard, according to police.

Culver City Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was treated for a severe laceration to her right ear, police said. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The Culver City Police Department is still looking for the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300

Between March 2020 and March 2021, more than 6,600 anti-Asian hate incidents have been documented by Stop AAPI Hate, a national reporting center.