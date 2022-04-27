Florence

Assault Victim Killed in Head-On Crash at Florence Intersection

A man was killed in a crash with another vehicle at a stoplight after he was assaulted, police said.

By Staff Report

One person was killed in a head-on crash in Florence.
RMG

A man injured in an assault was later killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning at a Florence intersection.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver lost consciousness due to the assault before the 2:30 a.m. crash at Gage Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Details about the assault were not immediately available.

The driver slammed into another vehicle, which was at a stoplight.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details about the deceased individual's identity were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Florence
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us