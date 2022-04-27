Assault Victim Killed in Head-On Crash at Florence Intersection

A man injured in an assault was later killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning at a Florence intersection.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver lost consciousness due to the assault before the 2:30 a.m. crash at Gage Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles neighborhood.
Details about the assault were not immediately available.
The driver slammed into another vehicle, which was at a stoplight.
Details about the deceased individual's identity were not immediately available.