At-Home and Car-Based Safe Halloween Activities

With door-to-door trick or treating not recommended because of the possibility of spreading the coronavirus, the sheriff's department is recommending lower-risk online, at-home and car-based activities to celebrate Halloween Saturday.

Alternatives suggested include a candy scavenger hunt at home, online pumpkin carving and costume contests and car-based tours of Halloween displays.

Other permitted and recommended Halloween activities from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health include:

drive-by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive-by judges that are appropriately physically distanced;

drive-in events where individuals can receive a treat bag, limited to commercially packaged non-perishable treats or take away items from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicle;

Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters complying with the public health drive-in movie theater guidance;

Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants complying with restaurant protocol;

Halloween-themed art installations at an outdoor museum complying with the public health museum guidance; and

dressing up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations.

People in a household are allowed to gather with one or two other households as long as the gathering is outside, lasts no more than two hours, everyone wears face coverings and stays at least 6 feet from non-household members.

The Department of Public Health is reminding the public that regardless of how they choose to celebrate Halloween it is important to:

correctly wear a cloth face covering to prevent disease spread when outside your home and around others not part of your household;

avoid confined spaces, actively stay away from indoor spaces that don't allow for easy distancing of at least 6 feet between you and others;

avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away (three or more adult steps) from all other people who are not part of your household, especially while talking, eating, drinking and singing;

wash or sanitize your hands often;

clean frequently touched items regularly;

if you are sick, or have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19 stay home and away from others.

"Unfortunately, Halloween is going to be celebrated a bit differently than it has in the past," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Robert Hill said. "While skipping traditional trick-or-treating and indoor celebrations is recommended, please be safe if you are out and mindful of others who may drive by to look at decorations."

Halloween's most prominent cancellation in Los Angeles County was West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval, billed as the world's largest Halloween party.

In May, the West Hollywood City Council approved the cancellation of all major special events in the city through the end of 2020.

Halloween activities in Los Angeles County Saturday include:

A trick-or-treat bag distribution from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Normandie Terrace, 540 S. Normandie Ave. in Koreatown, organized by the office of Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles;

The "Halloween Driving Howl" at five locations in Alhambra from 11 a.m.-2 .m. with activities including a drive-by photo booth, a pumpkin patch, a trick-or-treat station, a ghost-themed art station and a haunted house;

"Hauntoween L.A.," billed as a family-friendly and interactive Halloween-themed drive-thru experience from 3-9 p.m. at the Promenade in Woodland Hills, including a Jack O'Lantern tunnel with more than 1,000 carved pumpkins, mini mazes and a backlight tunnel;

"A socially distanced scavenger hunt in Little Tokyo beginning at 4 p.m. at Cafe Dulce in the Japanese Village Plaza;

"A Halloween trick-or-treat drive-thru and haunted street experience from 6-9 p.m. between Pacific Avenue and Centre Street along Sixth Street in San Pedro; and

"Halloween Spooktacular," a family-friendly drive-thru experience will be held from 6-10 p.m. at Grevillea Art Park in Inglewood.

Participants will be required to wear masks. With Halloween falling on a Saturday the sheriff's department will have additional deputies on patrol looking for suspected impaired drivers.