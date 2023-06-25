At least 1 dead and 6 hurt in 10-car crash on 10 Freeway in Upland

At least one person died and several others were injured in a 10-car crash on the 10 Freeway in Upland Sunday night.

The “mass casualty” crash happened just west of Euclid Avenue, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. There were also at least six people injured.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident began around 8 p.m. as a crash involving four or five cars on the westbound side of the freeway. One of those cars then flipped onto the eastbound lanes. The person in the flipped car died, according to the CHP.

Several people needed to be pulled out of their cars, the fire department said.

The freeway was closed in both directions, before westbound lanes reopened before midnight. Eastbound traffic was getting by on two lanes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.