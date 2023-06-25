Upland

At least 1 dead and 6 hurt in 10-car crash on 10 Freeway in Upland

The CHP said the incident began as a crash involving four or five vehicles, one of which then flipped onto the other side of the freeway

By Rudy Chinchilla and Macy Jenkins

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person died and several others were injured in a 10-car crash on the 10 Freeway in Upland Sunday night.

The “mass casualty” crash happened just west of Euclid Avenue, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. There were also at least six people injured.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident began around 8 p.m. as a crash involving four or five cars on the westbound side of the freeway. One of those cars then flipped onto the eastbound lanes. The person in the flipped car died, according to the CHP.

Several people needed to be pulled out of their cars, the fire department said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The freeway was closed in both directions, before westbound lanes reopened before midnight. Eastbound traffic was getting by on two lanes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Upland
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us