South Los Angeles

At least 10 people displaced in South LA fire

By Karla Rendon

At least 10 people were displaced following an early morning fire in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported sometime before 4 a.m. on the 200 block of E. Vernon Avenue. There, flames ripped through a three-story wood-framed building that was under construction.

Since the flames spread to two nearby homes, its residents were forced out and have since been displaced. The extent of damage done to those nearby homes was not disclosed. In addition to those homes, a carport, some sheds and an ADU were also damaged.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

It is unclear what started the blaze.

