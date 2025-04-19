At least 10 vehicles involved in crash on 210 Freeway in San Dimas

Several lanes of the 210 freeway have been shut down Saturday in the San Dimas area following a multi-vehicle crash that involved at least 10 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials are working to clear the westbound lanes of the freeway near the 57 Freeway following the crash. According to CHP, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway will be shut down through at least 10:15 a.m. while officials tend to the scene, CHP said. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.

