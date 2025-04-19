Traffic

At least 10 vehicles involved in crash on 210 Freeway in San Dimas

As a result of the incident, all westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed through at least 10:15 a.m.

By Karla Rendon

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Several lanes of the 210 freeway have been shut down Saturday in the San Dimas area following a multi-vehicle crash that involved at least 10 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials are working to clear the westbound lanes of the freeway near the 57 Freeway following the crash. According to CHP, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

All westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway will be shut down through at least 10:15 a.m. while officials tend to the scene, CHP said. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us