At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured After Crash Involving Pursuit Vehicle in Palmdale

At least one person was dead and six people were injured Wednesday from a traffic collision involving a car that was in a pursuit in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was unclear if a second person had died in the collision, the fire department said, adding that five people were taken to the hospital and one person refused transport.

There was a pursuit involving a felony suspect considered armed and dangerous around 7:45 p.m. near Avenue S and the 14 Freeway, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff's department said it terminated the pursuit, meaning it stopped chasing the car.

Soon after the pursuit was terminated, the car went on to crash into a woman who was walking in the 1200 block of East Avenue S, the department said. The woman died at the scene.

The five people in the car were juveniles and had minor injuries, according to the LASD. All five were arrested the department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated.