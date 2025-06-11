At least 2 Downey churches targeted in immigration raids, officials say

An elderly man dropping off his granddaughter at her school was one of several people detained Wednesday in an immigration raid in Downey, city leaders confirmed.

Federal agents conducted immigration arrests at the Home Depot, L.A. Fitness, outside the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church and at the Downey Memorial Christian Church, Councilmember Mario Trujillo said. The elderly man was taking his daughter to Our Lady of Perpetual Help's school when he was detained.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Our job as elected officials is public safety,” Trujillo said. “We would submit to you that these raids at Home Depots, restaurants, places of worship, or schools are not keeping our community safe. They are creating havoc and fear.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It’s unclear how many people in total were detained in the operations on Wednesday. Downey Mayor Hector Sosa is among 30 Southern California mayors who are calling for the end of the immigration operations.

Following the raids, the pastor of Downey Memorial Christian Church announced they would be hosting a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to share more on what happened.

Downey's immigration raids come nearly a week after protests broke out in Southern California in response to the federal operations. Demonstrations opposing President Donald Trump's harsh stance on immigration have largely been peaceful during the day, but some individuals have taken advantage of the unrest and looted and vandalized properties and businesses in downtown Los Angeles, leading to a curfew.

The Los Angeles Police Department said more than 200 arrests were made Tuesday into Wednesday, with the majority of them being for curfew violations and unlawful assembly.

Mayor Bass called Trump's decision to send military to LA a "provocation."