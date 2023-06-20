At least 2 killed in Valley Glen strip mall shooting

At least two men were killed Monday night in a shooting near a Valley Glen strip mall.

The shooting, which left another man injured, was reported around 10 p.m. at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard. Authorities responded to a smoke shop parking lot near the scene.

The shooting apparently stemmed from a fight, but details about the dispute were not immediately available. Two men pulled out guns during the dispute and opened fire, police said.

One man died at the scene. A second man died at a hospital, where a third person was being treated for injuries Tuesday morning. Details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

Authorities said they believe all shooters involved in the confrontation were accounted for early Tuesday.