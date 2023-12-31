1 dead, at least 4 hospitalized in shooting outside Hawthorne strip mall

One person was killed and at least four people were hospitalized Sunday after an early morning shooting in Hawthorne.

Details about what led to the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rosecrans Avenue were not immediately available. Evidence markers could be seen near a tow truck in a strip mall parking lot.

One of the shooting victims, identified only as a woman, died at a hospital. Details about the conditions of the injured individuals were not immediately available.

Witnesses said a bystander was shot, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

No arrests were reported early Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.