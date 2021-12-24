At Least 9 Vehicles, Including 2 Big Rigs, Crash on 5 Freeway

At least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, were involved in a crash on the 5 Freeway around 8:07 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one person was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and at least six other people required medical attention.

Three people were transported to local hospitals, in unknown conditions. Those individuals were, according to the LAFD, a 67-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old girl.

The other three patients declined transportation to the hospital, the LAFD said.

One of the people transported to the hospital had to be extricated from their vehicle, the LAFD said.

The crash occurred on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway, near Dodger Stadium and Stadium Way in Elysian Park.

The condition of the injured and trapped people is not yet known, the LAFD said, nor is the cause of the crash.

A SigAlert was issued for three hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.