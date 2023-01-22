At Least One Patron at Alhambra Dance Studio Disarmed Gunman

Two dance studios were targeted in a mass shooting that took place Saturday night in Monterey Park, leaving 10 dead and at least 10 others injured at one location.

Star Dance studio in Monterey Park and Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra share many of the same patrons.

“Those are very special people who remain loyal and I know a lot of them were victims last night,” Brenda Tsay, whose parents opened the Lai Lai studio, said.

“We go both places, right? Sometimes we go here, sometimes we go there,” Lucy Pao, a patron of the Lai Lai studio, said.

Pao and her husband are among those who frequent Lai Lai.

“Many retired people come here for a weekend afternoon dance lesson and they have teachers from all over the world. Normally, Saturday night, there was no party here but stardance does have a party,” Pao said.

On Saturday, Lai Lai was celebrating its 29th anniversary, according to their facebook page highlighting their many events.

“All the customers supporting us for years and now some of them are gone, it hurts,” Tsay said.

The still image of the alleged gunman was taken at the entry of the Lai Lai studio.

“I can tell you the suspect walked in there probably with the intent to kill but two community members took action and disarmed him,” LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

“I wouldn’t say it was two,” Tsay said, disputing the number of people who wrestled the gun away from the suspect, and hinted that of the patrons involved there was one in particular who took action.