At least one person dead in crash along PCH in Long Beach

By Staff Reports

At least one person has died in a crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach Monday evening. 

At around 5:50 p.m., officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the call of a crash at the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

According to preliminary information, officers found two cars involved in the crash. 

A pedestrian was injured in the crash and died at the scene, police said. 

Another man, driver of one of the vehicles, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car, a woman, was treated at the scene.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. 

No further details were immediately available. 

