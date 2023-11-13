At least one person dead in crash along PCH in Long Beach

At least one person has died in a crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach Monday evening.

At around 5:50 p.m., officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the call of a crash at the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

According to preliminary information, officers found two cars involved in the crash.

A pedestrian was injured in the crash and died at the scene, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Another man, driver of one of the vehicles, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car, a woman, was treated at the scene.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.