 At Least Three Shot, One Dead at West Hills Shopping Center

By City News Service

Up to four people were shot, including one who died, Saturday at a West Hills shopping center.

The shooting was reported at 3:46 p.m. in the shopping center at Fallbrook Avenue and Vanowen Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves told City News Service.

One victim was reported not conscious and not breathing and two were awake and breathing, Chaves said. One victim was dead at the scene. 

The gunman “may be known to the victims,” Chaves said. It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related. 

The gunman has been taken into custody, according to LAPD.

