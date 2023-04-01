 At Least Three Shot, One Dead at West Hills Shopping Center

Up to four people were shot, including one who died, Saturday at a West Hills shopping center.

The shooting was reported at 3:46 p.m. in the shopping center at Fallbrook Avenue and Vanowen Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves told City News Service.

One victim was reported not conscious and not breathing and two were awake and breathing, Chaves said. One victim was dead at the scene.

The gunman “may be known to the victims,” Chaves said. It was unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The gunman has been taken into custody, according to LAPD.