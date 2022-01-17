Pasadena

At Least Two Dead In Car Crash Off 210 Freeway In Pasadena

By City News Service

At least two people died in a single-vehicle crash off the 210 Freeway Sunday night.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m. according to the California Highway Patrol.

Apparently, the car went off the freeway and landed at the intersection of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

Two people died at the scene, according to the CHP. Their names were withheld pending notification of their next of kin. 

Pasadena police Lt. Lemos told reporters there were five people in the car and that three were taken to a trauma center with very serious injuries. Their current conditions were unknown.

